Pocket Network Price Hits $0.0576 on Top Exchanges (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Pocket Network has a market cap of $58.76 million and $1.47 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pocket Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0576 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Pocket Network Token Trading

