POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Stake Boosted by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,900 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.34% of POINT Biopharma Global worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

PNT opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $803.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

