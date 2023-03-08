Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $391,301.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $488,941.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $391,301.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,191.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,832 shares of company stock worth $9,468,975. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 3.0 %

ITCI stock opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.36.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 102.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

