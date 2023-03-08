Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.32% of Upwork worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 4,820.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 30.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 977.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $328,550.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 903,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,680,308.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $328,550.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,857 shares in the company, valued at $9,680,308.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,300 shares of company stock valued at $725,227 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $25.11. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.09.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

