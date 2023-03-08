Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Match Group by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Match Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

Insider Activity

Match Group Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.45. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $114.36.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.