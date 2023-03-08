Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,200 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 6.13% of Lakeshore Acquisition I worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LAAA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 97,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 262,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 107,543 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Stock Down 2.6 %

LAAA stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Profile

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

