Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $3.23 Million Position in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 10.84% of Chavant Capital Acquisition worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLAY. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $170,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the period. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chavant Capital Acquisition alerts:

Chavant Capital Acquisition Price Performance

CLAY stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chavant Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chavant Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.