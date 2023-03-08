Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $3.56 Million Stake in SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 9.99% of SportsMap Tech Acquisition worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMAP. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 1,419.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 15.7% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMAP opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13. SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Profile

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

