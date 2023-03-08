Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $4.80 Million Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,400 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $109,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 9.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $157,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $997,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average is $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $46.58.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.01 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

