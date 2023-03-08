Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $5.59 Million Holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,807,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 362,800 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.69% of MannKind worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in MannKind by 17.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in MannKind by 24.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MannKind by 9.9% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 40,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in MannKind by 2.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 198,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MannKind by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNKD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

MannKind stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. MannKind Co. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $5.73.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 188.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,040,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,751,474.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

