Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $3.82 Million in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 472,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of Gold Fields at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 118.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gold Fields by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after buying an additional 2,368,601 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 60.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,430,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,933,000 after buying an additional 2,051,959 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 31.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,167,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,759 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 22.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,593,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of GFI stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 3%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

About Gold Fields

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading

