Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,857 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $125,317.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,135.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,318. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

PRCT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $52.40.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

