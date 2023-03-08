Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inari Medical by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,404,000 after acquiring an additional 858,266 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,518,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,930,000 after purchasing an additional 416,425 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Inari Medical by 22.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,689,000 after buying an additional 356,309 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

NARI opened at $54.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.09. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $107.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.85 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $616,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,055,363. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $632,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,483.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $616,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,055,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,739,010. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Articles

