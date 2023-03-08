Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases 350,000 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 350.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Under Armour by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Under Armour by 34.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

UAA stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.62. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

In related news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

