Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases 394,796 Shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Rating) by 197.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 594,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,796 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPCS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth $681,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DPCS opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

