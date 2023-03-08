Polkadot (DOT) Trading Down 14.4% This Week

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and $295.38 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for approximately $5.55 or 0.00025567 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,290,655,738 coins and its circulating supply is 904,869,778 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polkadot Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot is a blockchain network that allows users to launch and operate their own blockchains, called parachains, on top of the main Polkadot blockchain, called the relay chain. The relay chain does not support smart contracts, but parachains can. This allows for a growing ecosystem of blockchains with varying features and secure transactions, all using the resources of the relay chain. Polkadot also includes bridges to allow interaction with other blockchains, such as token swaps without a centralized exchange. The native cryptocurrency, DOT, serves as the governance token, allowing holders to stake and vote on network upgrades and participate in governance. Staking DOT also yields returns and can be bonded to secure a parachain slot. The project was founded by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood and is overseen by the non-profit Web3 Foundation, which maintains the open-source code and allocates funds for development.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

