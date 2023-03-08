Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$18.50. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PBL. Cormark set a C$25.00 price target on Pollard Banknote in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Pollard Banknote Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PBL traded up C$2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.08. The company had a trading volume of 171,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,153. The company has a market capitalization of C$567.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 0.64. Pollard Banknote has a 1 year low of C$15.77 and a 1 year high of C$33.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.46.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.