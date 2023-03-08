PotCoin (POT) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $755,793.76 and approximately $1,261.05 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.00386399 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00029029 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00015224 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000821 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009858 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000823 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017647 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,213,773 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

