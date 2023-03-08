PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PCH. Citigroup started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.10. 636,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,967. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.17. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,239,189.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 8,535 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $409,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,202.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,028 shares of company stock worth $4,667,676 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Further Reading

