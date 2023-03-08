PowerFleet (PWFL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PowerFleet Price Performance

PWFL opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.78. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut PowerFleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerFleet

PowerFleet Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PowerFleet by 23.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 47,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PowerFleet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,027 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in PowerFleet in the first quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in PowerFleet by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in PowerFleet in the first quarter worth $715,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

Recommended Stories

