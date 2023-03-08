PowerFleet (PWFL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PWFL opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.78. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81.
Separately, StockNews.com cut PowerFleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.
