PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

PPL has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PPL has a dividend payout ratio of 56.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PPL to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

NYSE PPL opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30. PPL has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PPL will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Barclays began coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

