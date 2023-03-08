Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) General Counsel Dario Scimeca Sells 12,172 Shares

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) General Counsel Dario Scimeca sold 12,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $13,024.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 50,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,567.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Precision BioSciences Price Performance
NASDAQ DTIL traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 343,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,842. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $122.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Precision BioSciences to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
About Precision BioSciences
Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.
