Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) General Counsel Dario Scimeca Sells 12,172 Shares

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) General Counsel Dario Scimeca sold 12,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $13,024.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 50,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,567.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ DTIL traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 343,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,842. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $122.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Precision BioSciences to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 3,915.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19,577 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

