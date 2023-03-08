Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Hits New 12-Month High at $126.12

Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $126.12 and last traded at $124.70, with a volume of 12304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.67.

Preformed Line Products Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.80. The company has a market capitalization of $611.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

About Preformed Line Products

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 100.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Preformed Line Products in the 1st quarter valued at $623,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Preformed Line Products in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.