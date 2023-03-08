Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Hits New 12-Month High at $126.12

Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $126.12 and last traded at $124.70, with a volume of 12304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.67.
Preformed Line Products Stock Up 2.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.80. The company has a market capitalization of $611.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.75.
Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.34%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preformed Line Products
About Preformed Line Products
Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.
