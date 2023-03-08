Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 181,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Enhabit as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EHAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth $442,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter worth about $4,526,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,618,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EHAB shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Enhabit from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enhabit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

Enhabit Price Performance

Enhabit Profile

Enhabit stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. Enhabit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.