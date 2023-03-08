Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys 40,398 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 347.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,398 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average is $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.