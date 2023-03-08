Prelude Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,891 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,099,000 after buying an additional 5,070,739 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,148 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,853,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,206,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $76.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of -216.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

