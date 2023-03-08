Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of RH worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock opened at $282.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.80 and a 200-day moving average of $276.13. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $390.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business had revenue of $869.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that RH will post 25.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on RH shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RH from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RH from $254.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded RH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.06.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.45, for a total value of $35,955.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 187,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total value of $49,224,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,305,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,066,315.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.45, for a total value of $35,955.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,793.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,752 shares of company stock worth $107,945,101. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

