Prelude Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,355 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Appian worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Appian by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Appian by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Appian by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth about $962,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPN opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.78. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $66.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.98 per share, for a total transaction of $5,596,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,992,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,580,725.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $4,521,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,115,510 shares in the company, valued at $457,322,207.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.98 per share, for a total transaction of $5,596,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,992,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,580,725.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 735,916 shares of company stock valued at $28,256,946 in the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

