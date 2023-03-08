Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $3.80 Million in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVOGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo stock opened at $100.05 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $133.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.06. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.57.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

