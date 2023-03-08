Prelude Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 336,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Precision Group

In related news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $335,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 446,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,980,538.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 57,500 shares of company stock worth $2,454,150 over the last three months. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

Shares of VPG opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average of $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $598.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.33. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $96.24 million during the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 9.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

About Vishay Precision Group

(Get Rating)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc is a global, diversified company focused on precision measurement sensing technologies, including specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems. Its precision measurement sensing products and solutions are designed-in by customers and address growing applications across an array of industries and markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.