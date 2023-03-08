Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases 73,210 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,964 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,210 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 991.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Down 3.9 %

RF stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

