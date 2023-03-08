Prelude Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,725 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Select Energy Services worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the third quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Stock Performance

NYSE:WTTR opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $940.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.99. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14.

Select Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

WTTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Select Energy Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

