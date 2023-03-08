Prelude Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,301 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Viad worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Viad by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 0.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,381,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,196,000 after buying an additional 20,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,335,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,587,000 after acquiring an additional 41,112 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Viad by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,110,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,076,000 after acquiring an additional 111,398 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Viad by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 991,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,318,000 after acquiring an additional 93,234 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Viad stock opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. Viad Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25. The stock has a market cap of $478.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

