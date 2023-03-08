Premier Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $712,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth $214,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 105.3% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 749,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 192.1% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 94,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 61,862 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $16.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.