Premier Asset Management LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.74. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Featured Articles

