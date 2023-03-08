Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Shares Down 2.7%

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.40 and last traded at $71.40. 560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRBZF. TD Securities upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Premium Brands Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.00.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

