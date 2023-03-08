Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,417,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,623,513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.12% of Ceridian HCM worth $1,029,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 53.4% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 23,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $2,197,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth about $1,004,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 634.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 381,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after buying an additional 329,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,245,000 after acquiring an additional 201,546 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.79 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 3,692 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $267,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,306,123.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $302,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $267,448.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,306,123.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,299 shares of company stock worth $2,218,612 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. TheStreet raised Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

