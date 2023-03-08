Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.20 Billion Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061,378 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,195,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth $53,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $60.99.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

