Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.25 Billion Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,811,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,351,837 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 7.12% of Ingersoll Rand worth $1,246,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IR. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $60.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at $10,887,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at $10,887,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading

