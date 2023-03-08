Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.42 Billion Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,734,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,466,901 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,423,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after buying an additional 3,853,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,707,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279,787 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,158,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,976,000 after acquiring an additional 540,482 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $794,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,776.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,856,450. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.