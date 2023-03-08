Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $919.59 Million Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,651,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,021,482 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $919,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

NYSE TTE opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.51. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The company has a market capitalization of $154.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.543 dividend. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.84%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

