Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,347 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.15% of SBA Communications worth $966,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in SBA Communications by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.40.

SBA Communications Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $246.07 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.46%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

