Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,406,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,750,270 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Avantor worth $831,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 67.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avantor by 7.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Avantor by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. Avantor’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,331 shares of company stock worth $456,616. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

