Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,427,396 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,580,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,427,396 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 8.00% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $977,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 379,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,047,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $4,179,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,299,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,968,000 after acquiring an additional 302,127 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 692,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,980,000 after acquiring an additional 66,453 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 43,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock opened at $95.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

