Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 386,334 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,990,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 386,334 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.98% of Travelers Companies worth $1,070,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,195,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,535,000 after acquiring an additional 73,104 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,156,000 after purchasing an additional 97,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,765,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,762,000 after buying an additional 78,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TRV opened at $180.37 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

