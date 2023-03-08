Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 40,267,278 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,098,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,267,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.54% of Shopify worth $864,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 508.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.73.

Shopify Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average of $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

