Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 80,860 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,031,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,860 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 3.94% of FormFactor worth $75,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 2,953.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 228,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 220,834 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,326,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,263,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FORM. Cowen raised their price target on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average is $25.95.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

