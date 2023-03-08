Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 40,000 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,199,275 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $114,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 6.1 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCX. Scotiabank lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

