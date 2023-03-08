Primecap Management Co. CA Has $124.22 Million Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,205,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 8.06% of iRobot worth $124,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRBT. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,940,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iRobot by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,836,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter valued at $7,548,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot during the third quarter worth approximately $629,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $69.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.24.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $357.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.14 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. iRobot’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.