Primecap Management Co. CA Has $138.80 Million Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 2.51% of WEX worth $138,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in WEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,295.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,634 shares of company stock worth $5,126,036 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEX opened at $191.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.59. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $204.05.

WEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.09.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

